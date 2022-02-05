Virginia Diane Bruce Cunningham, 72, of Madisonville, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday January 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Douglas Cunningham; daughters, Shawna (Martin Garcia) Michelle Cunningham Clark of Old Hickory, Tennessee and Tracy (Amanda Morley) LaShelle Cunningham of Urbana, Illinois; son, Brandon (Angela) Shane Cunningham of Madisonville; sisters, Shirley (Billy) Mae Bruce Duvall and Lisa Faye Bruce Whitfield, both of Madisonville; and her brother, Darrell Wayne Bruce of Utica.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Andy Couch officiating. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Church Cemetery in Hanson, KY. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
