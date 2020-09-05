Joy Lynn Bryant Hamby, 67, of Providence, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her home. She was a housewife and a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Providence.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Phillip “Woody” Hamby; daughter Jeri Lyn Hamby; and son Michael May.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. The Rev. Noble Cobb will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Providence. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendants must wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.townsend funeralhomeinc.com.
