Lucinda Kaye Vaughn Grace, 31, of Earlington died Friday, September 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors include husband, James Grace; parents, Robert Woodruff and Virginia Mitchell; brothers, Travis Greer, Gregory Stallins and Justin Mitchell; sisters, Jessica Killough and Christina Latham; and mother-in-law, Connie Sue Bowman.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, September 20, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial: Gilland Ridge Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation: From 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
