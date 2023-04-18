Bro. William Kennedy Adcock, 82, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his home in Madisonville.

Survivors: wife, Charlotte Adcock, and son, Paul (Kathy) Adcock.

Service: Noon Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Bethlehem Christian Church on Highway 7. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy: Bethlehem Christian Church, 95 Central Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.

Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.