Roy Gene Kittinger, 91, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, KY.
He was born July 16, 1931, in McLean County to the late Robert Kittinger and Lavinia Ellis Kittinger. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Kittinger; and two brothers, Ellis (L’Wanda) Kittinger and Wallace (Nelma) Kittinger.
Roy worked as a carpenter for Madisonville Contracting and was a US Navy veteran servicing in the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Madisonville. He was also a Boy Scout Leader. Roy enjoyed flying RC planes and camping with Wilma.
He is survived by three daughters; Karrie L. (Ralph) Dunkerson of Dawson Springs, KY; Kathy (Wes Hartline) Bowman of Madisonville; and Karla K. (Mike) Martz of Madisonville; two sons, Keith E. (Allyson) Kittinger of Madisonville; and Kenneth (Carmen) Kittinger of Manchester, TN; sister, Greta (Darrell) Padgett; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathan Lail officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Kittinger, Lee Michael Fulkerson, James Fulkerson, Allen Kittinger, Dave Lindsey, Dillon Bryant, and Trevor Kittinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Food Bank. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
