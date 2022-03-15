Donald Lee Buffington, 91, was born on March 29, 1930, in Birch Tree, Missouri to William Lee Buffington and Julia Inez Hurst Buffington, the second of their four children. They and one sibling, Earlene “Jerri Gaa”, preceded Donald in death.
As a young boy, his family moved to Madisonville. He attended seminary school and graduated from Madisonville High School in 1950 where he had proudly worn jersey number 48 on the Madisonville Maroon Football Team. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years. His time was spent on several U.S. bases in Georgia, Florida, and Clark Air Force base in the Philippines. Soon after returning to Madisonville, he became co-owner and the manager of Tri Gulf Service Station, which was located adjacent to the Harris Funeral Home. Later, he managed the TBA Service Store, worked as the public relations/sales representative for W.M. Hale Co. whose main office was in Danville, Illinois, was co-owner of Hopkins County Egg Corp., and was the owner of the Handy Mart Convenience Store in Madisonville. His last and favorite job was serving as a road deputy with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. He served under four sheriffs. Upon retirement from that position, he worked as a court bailiff at the Hopkins County Courthouse with three judges.
He had accepted Christ and joined the First Baptist Church in Madisonville, where he had served on the HIS Team, attended Sunday school classes, and greatly enjoyed the Return to Bethlehem presentations. He was a deacon emeritus and a member of the Young at Heart Organization.
Don enjoyed bowling and was on several leagues and served on traveling teams. He was a proud member of the Madisonville Bass Club, The Lakeview Boat Club, the Rizpah Shrine Temple, the Madisonville Shrine Club, the Shrine Motor Patrol, the Provost Club, Masonic Lodge #143, for over fifty years, and the Royal Order of Jesters. He was a member of the Madisonville Lions Club and the Jaycees. He was a Kentucky Colonel.
Don was called by God to join him on Saturday, March 12, 2022. He had been comforted and cared for in his home by many loving family members and close friends.
The family of the late Don Buffington wishes to express their appreciation to all medical staff who have shown such care and compassion during his recent illness and the multitude of friends who prayed for his well being, sent cards, made visits, or have shown other expressions of kindness during our time of bereavement.
He leaves his wife of nearly 58 years, Henrietta Whitfield Buffington; daughter, Terri Leigh Sills; son, Mickey Blakeley (Becky); grandson, David Lee Buchanan (M.J. Johnson); granddaughters, Leah Smith (Pat) and Kara Allred; great-grandchildren, Becca Kinney, Wyatt, Chandler and Bennett Smith, and Fiona Buchanan; sister, Lyla Gamblin (William David) of South Carolina; brother, Clyde Wesley Buffington of South Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The service honoring Don will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating and Dr. Joe Leonard assisting. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Wade Bruce, Christopher Bruce, Brad Gilbert, Pat Smith, Dr. Jim Kington, and Jimmy Todd. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Morris Yates, Dr. Eric Elliot, Gary Lee, Dr. Bill Thomas, Charlie Ramsey, Roy Tucker, D.W. Dockery, Bob Florida, Rich Tarkington, Roger Shelton, Chandler Smith, Wyatt Smith, Becca Kinney, and Omar Parrish. Each of these people has had a very special place in Don’s life, especially his later years.
In Don’s later years he realized we are the smallest marks on a never-ending line of time. The mark we make will remain forever. He came to realize our mark holds all that we were, all we loved and appreciated, and, certainly, all our deeds, good or bad. We are allowed to influence the future direction of the path of time and what occurs because of our actions.
Don will fondly be remembered and missed by many who met him as he was a compassionate man who had a passion for helping people and for Christ.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
