Jack Holt, 89, died on Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was a pastor of the Grapevine Christian Church in Madisonville.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Stinnett Holt; his daughters, Rebecca Knight and Brenda Laskowski.
Memorial contributions: The Lamb’s School of Life, c/o Lindy Knight, 245 Wilbur James Rd., Manitou, KY 42436.
Private graveside service: Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
