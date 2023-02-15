CLAY — Dexter Allen Payton, 26, of Clay, KY passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, IN.
He was born March 25, 1996 in Madisonville, KY to Frank Payton and Audrey Ann Rhye Russell.
Dexter worked construction. He loved to tinker on mechanics, work outside, and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Brandon Payton of Clay; daughter, Alexandria Payton; parents, Frank Payton of Madisonville and Audrey Russell of Clay; three sisters, Brittany Payton of Morgantown, KY, Bobbie Jo Payton of Dawson Springs, KY, and Anastasia Payton of Madisonville; brother, Tabor Payton of Clay; brother-in-law, Shawn Brandon of Madisonville; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Len Young and Dan Perkins officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Rick Boling, Peyton Boling, Brandon Stone, William Brandon, Brent Morgan, and Tabor Payton. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Payton, Dan Perkins, and David Groves.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barnett-Strother Funeral Home for Mr. Payton’s services at 2285 N. Main, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
