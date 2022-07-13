EARLINGTON — Louetta L. Hoodenpyle, 93, formerly of Earlington, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She was born in Bowling Green August 4, 1928, to the late John S. Mitchell and Loudean Cunningham. Mrs. Hoodenpyle was a member of First United Methodist Church in Earlington, Earlington Civic Club, and a former Earlington City Council member. She was a retired teacher who taught at Earlington High School and South Hopkins High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Tommy” Edward Hoodenpyle, and two sons, Kelly Joe Hoodenpyle and Kirby Eugene Hoodenpyle.
Mrs. Hoodenpyle is survived by her son, Greg Hoodenpyle and his wife, Kim, of Henderson; one stepbrother, Charles Cunningham of St. Louis, Missouri; three grandchildren, Alex Hoodenpyle, Sarah Hoodenpyle, and Scott Hoodenpyle; two great-grandchildren, Riley Hoodenpyle and Graham Hoodenpyle; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Earlington, with Rev. Alan Chamness officiating, Rev. Marty Martinez assisting, and Greg Hoodenpyle giving the Eulogy. The burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Alex Hoodenpyle, Scott Hoodenpyle, Jim Guess, Johnny Ray, Kerry Scott, and Doug Mullins.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Hopkins County Food Bank.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
