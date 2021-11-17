LOUISVILLE — Roscoe “Ros” T. Day Jr., 93, of Louisville, passed away Nov. 11, 2021. He was born Sept. 24, 1928, in Madisonville to the late Roscoe Sr. and Anna Mae Day.
He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Gary and Michael Day.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Wynella E. Day; children Rosalind Davis, Lisa Day, Gregory Day (Pauline), Eric Day and sister Beverly Mangan. Ros also had the following six loving grandchildren, Dana, Dawn, Devin, Trevor, Jacob, and Lauren.
Ros was a graduate of the 1946 class at Madisonville High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Bowling Green Business University in 1950. Upon graduation, Ros enlisted into the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Bamberg, Germany, during the Korean War. After serving his country, he was employed by Ford Motor Co. in 1955, where he worked until his retirement 40 years later.
A service to celebrate Roscoe’s life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son located at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40222 with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to either The American Cancer Society or Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Memories and condolences can be left online at www.archlheady
