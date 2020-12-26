Rebecca Louise White, 90, of Madisonville, departed this life Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at home. Rebecca was born the daughter of the late Finis White and Mary Ola Rice White. She was a faithful member of Disciples of Christ Christian Worship Center in Madisonville, where she served faithfully in the culinary department. She had worked as a crossing guard for Madisonville Police Department and a graduate of Rosenwald High School.
She also was preceded in death by two brothers, Virgil White and Jesse White; and a sister, Amelia Doniel.
Survivors include a brother, Luther (Joan) White, and a sister, Judy White, both of Madisonville; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday at Disciples of Christ Christian Worship Center. Bishop Robert Garrard will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Her walk-through visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Masks are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.