Jarrett “Boomer” Brooks, 53, of Sebree, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was the pastor of Sassafras Grove Church for the past three years, past chaplain of Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Club and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in Operation Desert Storm.
Jarrett was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy K. Brooks.
Survived by his wife, Kristi Brooks, of Sebree; one daughter, Jordyn Brooks, of Morganfield; five step-daughters, Chantal Holtzclaw, of Danville, McKenzie Gamache, of Stanford, Valerie Knight, of Morganfield, Niecie Kubach, of Madisonville, and Vanessa Hoggard, of Henderson; one step-son, Justin Bennett, of Madisonville; his mother, Judith Dreiman, of Henderson; two brothers, Jeff Brooks, of Baskett, and John Brooks, of Hopkinsville; 17 grandchildren and one niece.
Funeral services will be held at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. Bro. Jackie Dale Townsend will officiate. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree. Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 and will again be 8 a.m. till service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Teen Challenge of West Kentucky P.O. Box 415 Dixon, KY 42409.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
