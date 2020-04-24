Littie Louise Riggs, 77, of Nebo, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. She was born June 26, 1942, to the late Lyod Washington Morrow and Alice Morrow. She spent her life working as an LPN for 45 years at RMC, taking care of everyone and loving her family. Louise was a member of Eastern Star CS Hoffman 211, TOPS 186 and Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Joe Riggs Sr.; infant daughter Littie Frances Riggs; daughter Minnie Genise Riggs; her grandson, David Eugene Riggs Jr.; and one brother and one sister.
Survivors include her sons, Bobbie Joe (Trina) Riggs of Manitou and David Eugene Riggs Sr. of Nebo; daughter Sherron (Mike) Rickard of Madisonville; sisters Chris (Cecil) Warrick of Manitou, Sue Harris of Nebo and Linnie (Wayne) Tabor of Madisonville; brothers Carrol Morrow of Madisonville and James (Vickie) Morrow of Madisonville; her granddaughters, Keyona (Cody) Corley of Beaver Dam and Melissa Riggs of Madisonville; grandsons Nick Burdin of Manitou and Dustin Riggs of Nebo; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and former daughters-in-law, Annette Riggs and Lisa Wells.
A private graveside service will be Saturday, April 25, at Onton Cemetery in Onton with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating and Pastor Billy Parrish assisting.
Harris funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
The pallbearers are Dustin Riggs, Melissa Riggs, Nick Burdin, Keyona Corley, Cody Corley and Jacob Corley.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.