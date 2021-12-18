Judith Karen Melton, 78, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. Judy was formerly the owner/operator of Silhouette Salon and was a member of Christian Assembly.
Survivors include her son, Michael Melton; her daughter, Marilyn Niswonger; and sister Jane Harkins.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Oakley Home Cemetery, Manitou. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Memorial contributions: Gideons International at sendtheword.org.
