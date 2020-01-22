U.S. Army veteran, David Edward Carter, 79, of Nebo, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Joseph Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He was born April 11, 1940, to the late Geneva Riggs Carter and Fon Carter. David was formerly employed with Gulf Ashmore Distributors. He enjoyed history, fishing, going to flea markets and loved watching UK basketball. He was a member of the Fox Hunters Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jr. Carter, Wilsey Carter and Charles Carter Sr.; and his sisters, Dorothy Sapp, Mary Alice Presley and Mildred Beck.
Survivors include his daughters, Peggy (Scott) Woodruff of Dawson Springs and Amy Carter of Nashville, Tennessee; son John Edward (Malarin) Carter of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sisters Helen Lamb of Madisonville and Joyce (Mackey) Henry of Owensboro; stepgranddaughter Breanna Woodruff; stepgrandson Dylan Woodruff; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with the Rev. Kathy Redden officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson with military honors being conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are John Carter, Amy Carter, Scott Woodruff, Mike Carter, Cindy Lamb, Tim Bruce, David Beck and Mackey Henry.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.