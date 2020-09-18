Sondra Adams Stokes, 66, of Dawson Springs, died Sept. 15, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was a member of the Walnut Grove Family Worship Center.
Survivors include her children, Carol Nichols, Sha Satterfield, Chris Grant, Chad Stokes and Jonathan Stokes; and brothers Steve Adams and Willie Adams.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home and streaming live on Facebook Live at Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
In an effort to prevent COVID-19 infections, all attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Expressions of sympathy: The Menser Cemetery, P.O. Box 392, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
