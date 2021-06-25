Katherine Elizabeth Vaughn, 95, of Providence, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation in Owensboro, KY.
She was born February 27, 1926 in Providence to the late Denver Kelley and Ruby Gold Kelley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Vaughn; three brothers, Carrol, Bobby, and Jerry Kelley; daughter, Sandra Kaye Denton; and grandson, Joshua Woodall.
Katherine enjoyed playing cards with her group at Palmer Place, gardening, quilting, and animals. She was a great cook. She was a great wife and mother.
She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Foreman of Louisville, KY and Susan Taylor of Hawaii; two sons, Sean (Angie) Vaughn of Owensboro and Steve (Cindy) Vaughn of Big Clifty, KY; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021 with Bro. Ralph Alexander officiating at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Providence. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until service time Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
