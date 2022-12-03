Timothy “Tim” Edward Traylor, 57, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Murray. He was self-employed with JRT Construction.

Survivors: mother, Jan (Kenneth) Hibbs Allen; wife, Shannon Belcher Larson Traylor; sons, Zack (Shauna) Traylor and Colby Traylor; daughter, Courtney Menser; sister, Sherri (Patrick) Yates; stepmother, Shirley Traylor; stepdaughter, Shelby Larson; and stepson, Clark Larson.

Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.

