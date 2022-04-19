Dora Coon, 87, of Madisonville died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Dora was a beautician at Innovations Hair Design in Wheaton, Illinois. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Villa Park in Illinois.

Survivors: son, Brad (Terri) Coon; daughter, Sherri Chesley; and sisters, Pearl (Roy) Randall and Brenda (Elmer) Staggs.

Graveside service: 12 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.