HANSON — Robert “Bob” Brown, 82, of Hanson, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born May 15, 1941, in Clay to the late Robert C. Brown and Elizabeth Mae Vaughn Brown. Mr. Brown was an Air Force veteran and a member of the Western Kentucky Antique Power Association. He collected John Deere tractors, loved spending time with his family and friends, and enjoyed going to tractor pulls. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
He was also proceeded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean Brown; one sister, Carolyn Ann Morgan; one brother, Carlos Wayne Brown; and one granddaughter, LilliAnne Elizabeth Faulk.
He is survived by his three daughters, Kathie Menke of Como, Mississippi, Sherri (Mark) Wyatt of Madisonville, and Jennifer (Troy) Faulk of Nicholasville; one sister, Pamela Jean Vaughn of Nashville, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Caleb Faulk, Amanda Brown, and Hilary Gomos; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Barnett Strother Funeral Home, with Bro. Glenn Sowards officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Clay. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mark Wyatt, Troy Faulk, Caleb Faulk, Ross Parker, Glen Parker, and John Rudd. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Clayton, James Parker, and Bob Carrico.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Heartford House in Owensboro.
