Richard A. Hill, 86, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville
He was born August 12, 1935 in Manitou, KY to the late Elmer Austin Hill and Nannie Louise Bailey Hill. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Emerson “Pete” Hill.
Richard was a member of Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church and worked for the State Highway Department.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Ella (Jack) White; sister-in-law, Shirley (Pete) Hill; nieces, Marguerite (Michael) White Jeanneau and their children, Lucy and Jacques, Kate (Micia) White, Sharon Hill and Hannah (Alex) Steckler; great nieces, Marie (Adam) Hill-Moyer, and their children, Abe and Emerson, and Haylee (Aaron) Batdorf; and nephew, Mark (Stacee) Helton and their son, Matt.
Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday August 21, 2021 at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Embry, Jeff Winebarger, Adam Moyer, Mark Helton, Matt Helton, and Ross Burns. Honorary pallbearers will be Alex Steckler and Aaron Batdorf.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
