Marilyn Truckey, 74, of Madisonville and formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Rockcastle Respiratory Care Center in Mount Vernon, Kentucky.
She was born June 28, 1946, in Washington, Indiana, to the late Roscoe Walls and Betty Whittington. Marilyn was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed reading books, watching TV and her favorite shows, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Donald Neal Jr.
Survivors include her son, Donald Neal of Hopkinsville, daughters Tammy Neal of Ladoga, Indiana, Connie Mueller (Rich) of Hammond and Kelly Truckey of Madisonville; nine grandchildren, Chelsey Truckey, Dee Truckey, Dwayne Scott, Thomas Scott, Jessica (Christopher) Rust, Eric Mueller, Justin (Natasha) Hobbs, Santana Salazar and William McAllister; great-grandsons Kacen and Kylen Truckey; her granddog, Cole; and two nieces, LaDonna McLain and Samantha (Migel) Melgoza.
