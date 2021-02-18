Wilma Jane Brittain, 72, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her residence. She was a CNA and a member of Dayspring Assembly of God church.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Brittain; a daughter, Katrina Chambers; and a son, Triston Mitchell.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs and streaming live at Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: After noon Friday
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.