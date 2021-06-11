CLAY — Hannelore “Lorie” Williams, 76, of Clay, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Williams; daughters Caroline Cravens, Patricia Brown and Jennifer Youngs; stepchildren Rene Williams and Rodney Williams; sister Evelyn Bernecker; and brother Michael Bernecker.
Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Providence. Burial: Oddfellows Cemetery, Clay. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Friday.
