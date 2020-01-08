Joan Baize Rickard, 86, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
She was born in McLean County, on Nov. 5, 1933, to the late Leo E. and Gracie Baize.
Mrs. Rickard was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church in Madisonville; had worked for Enro Shirt Company, Ligons Restaurant, and cooked for Senior Citizens Center. She was the favorite Unit 2 American Legion cook.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rickard was preceded in death by her two sons, Billy Joe Rickard and William Anthony Rickard; her siblings, Edward Baize, John Baize, Edgar Lee Baize, Harold "Buttermilk" Baize, Gerthie Eastwood, Mae Emery and Rebecca Baize.
She is survived by her husband of 66 and 1/2 years, William "Willie" Rickard, of Madisonville; a sister, Josephine Gamblin; and a brother, Lucian Baize.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church, Madisonville, with Bro. Tim Mason officiating and Bro. Barry Slaton assisting. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Christian Church Cemetery in Madisonville.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Brewer, Larry Root, Donnie Todd, Brad Lee, Mike Lee and Caleb Lee.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
