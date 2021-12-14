Jeffrey Kane Eckert, 70, of Dawson Springs passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Born December 27, 1950, to the late Lloyd and Lucy “Rose” (Clark) Eckert of Ohio. He was a class of 69’ graduate from Fairmont West in Kettering, Ohio, and went on to graduate Pi Kappa Alpha class of 73’ from Ohio University. He founded J.K. Eckert & Company, Inc., a book publishing company, in 1988, in Nokomis, Florida. The company produced over 400 books for premier publishing houses such as McGraw Hill and Van Nostrand Reinhold. Jeff loved to let loose by playing in various bands from the 70’s — 2000, including Catfish, Wilson Walker & The Little King and Straight Eight & Thin Ice. Another accomplishment and hobby was being a small aircraft pilot.
Preceded in death by his wife, Diana Marie Eckert; and wife, Jennifer “Lulu” Nelson Eckert.
Survived by his brother, Roger (Linda) Eckert, of Ohio; niece, Sherry (Eckert) Kane; two nephews, Michael (Terri) Eckert and Daniel (Kate) Eckert; stepchildren, Chad (Summer) Burgett of Cadiz, Amy (Brent) Blades of Nortonville, Kristen O’Grady of Florida and Karen Fraggos of Massachusetts; and he was “Poppy” to, Mason Burgett, Abi Burgett, Ashton Utley, Reagan Utley and Charlie Utley.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Madisonville First Assembly of God Church with Bro. Heath Carlton officiating. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. at the church.
