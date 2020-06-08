Paula Renna Caudill Gill, 39, of Madisonville, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:13 a.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville. She was a homemaker and was formerly employed at Marketplace in Madisonville.

She is survived by her companion, Chad Smith; children, Emily Gill, Haley Gill and Abbie Gill; brothers, Mitchell Caudill and Paul Caudill; sisters, Orlena Tooley, Angel Alford, and Maddie McGhee; father, Paul Caudill.

Funeral services: 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Graveside service and burial: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Clay Cemetery.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.