PITTSBURG, KANSAS — Peggy L. Oglesby, 75, of Pittsburg, Kansas died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Via Christi Village in Pittsburg.
She was born December 15, 1946, in Madisonville, the daughter of William Curtis and Mary Ovelia (Lenning) Presley.
On June 12, 1965, she was united in marriage to Harvey Oglesby, Sr. in Earlington. They later divorced in 1989 but remained close friends.
She was of the Catholic faith, a breast cancer survivor, and an advocate for the continued awareness of breast cancer.
Peggy was a friend to all and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Sonny Presley; and a sister, Janis Price.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle D. Daugherty and Rod Walsh of Louisville, Kansas; a son, Harvey A. Oglesby, Jr. of Lenexa, Kansas; two brothers, Ronnie (Vicky) Presley of Madisonville and Donnie (Shirley) Presley of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Brody & Ashlynn Oglesby; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, Kansas with Chaplain Adah Hutchcraft officiating.
Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Memorials may be made to the Via Christi Cancer Center and/or Alzheimer’s Association; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.