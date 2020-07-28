Bret Marshall Southerland, 61, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1958, in Henderson, to Kenneth Southerland and the late, Frances Gayenell West. Bret was a self employed tiler. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan. He loved his family and friends, and was known as Uncle Bret to everyone he knew.
Survivors include his significant other of 19 years, Lori Queen, of Madisonville; father, Kenneth (Glenda) Southerland of Earlington; daughter, Maranda (Tyler) Moore, of Slaughters, Ali (Robert) Adcock and Bejay (Josh) Orange, both of Madisonville; sister, Tracy (James) Davis, of Dawson Springs, Teddi Jo (Ron) Bartles, of Ohio, Kathy (Damon) Faughender, of Earlington, Karen (Andy) Reyes and Lisa Logan, both of Madisonville; brothers, Kenneth Wesley Southerland, of Alaska, Randy (Debbie) Southerland, of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Chris Hill officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Tyler Moore, Robert Adcock, Josh Orange, Travis Queen, Trey Moore and Tim Plunkett. Honorary pallbearers are Madison Arnold, Brooklyn Moore, Chloe Adcock, Brandon Arnold, Jaxon Adcock, Bentlee Moore, Sadie Adcock, Blake Orange and Makenna Orange.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
