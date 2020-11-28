Patricia Wells, 76, of Madisonville, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes. Patricia formerly worked at Kroger and was a member of Messengers of Life Church.
Survivors include her husband, Elton Wells; son Derrick Wells; daughters Pam Westby and Sheila Miller; stepdaughters Sharon Longstreth and Dr. Pam Reed; and stepson Jimmy Wells.
Private family graveside service: Sunday at Grapevine Cemetery.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contribution: Messengers of Life Church, P.O. Box 1181, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.