Harold R. Toney Jr., 70, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, April 21,
2022, at his home.
He was born July
22, 1951, in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Agnes Pauline Jones Toney and Harold Rudolph Toney Sr. He retired after 35 years
as a C.P.A. from Alexander, Toney, and Knight, PLLC. He was
a member of the Kentucky Society for C.P.A.’s. Harold was
a member of First Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School for 30 years and was
a deacon. He served
on multiple committees and was active in the music ministry.
Harold enjoyed
yard sales, UK Sports, playing golf, and loved traveling in his motorhome. He was
a family man who coached his children’s sports teams. His absolute love was spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by
his brother, Adrian Toney.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Renee Mercer Toney of Madisonville; son, Christopher (Angela) Toney of Madisonville; daughter, Shannon (Marcus) Toney Sell
of Lexington; sisters, Carol (Phillip)
Morrisett of McKenzie, TN, and Gloria Lucas of Brookhaven, MS; grandchildren, Mo
Fry, Haile Fry, Emily Toney, Ella Hopper, Madison Sell, Logan Sell and Emma Sell; and several nieces
and nephews.
A funeral service
will be held at 11 a.m.
on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Leonard officiating and assisted by Dwain Rogers and Christopher Toney. Burial to follow at
Nebo Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation
on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Christopher Toney, Marcus Sell, Daniel Wagner, Tony Knight, Dan Franklin and
Clark Legate. Honorary pallbearers are Alan Dockery, Paul McConnell, Randy Mouser, Larry Alexander, Phil
Fuller, Steve Nance,
Rob Young, Alan Boswell, and
Pathfinders Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made in Harold’s memory to Baptist Health Hospice or to
the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, both located at 900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harris
