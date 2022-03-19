CAVE CITY — Terri L. Melton, 61, of Cave City, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home. She was born in Madisonville, on March 3, 1961. Terri was of the Christian faith and had worked as a factory worker at Dart Polymer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Texal Orange, and her sister, Lois Renee Orange.
Terri is survived by her mother, Delois Orange of Madisonville; her two children, Amanda Moore of Louisville and Cavan Moore of Smiths Grove; one sister, Buffy Orange of Madisonville; and nine grandchildren.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville, with Rev. Rodney James officiating.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
