CLAY — Bro. Larry C. Williams, 78, of Clay, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He served in the U.S. Marines, was a coal miner and the minister at Grace Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Williams; daughter Tabitha McCulloch; stepdaughter Jayna Allen; sons Tim Williams and Phillip Williams; and brother Rocky Williams.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Baptist Church, Clay. Burial: Oddfellows Cemetery, Clay. Visitation: From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and after noon Sunday at the church.
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
