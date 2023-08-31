Superintendent Clarence F. Scisney, Jr., 84, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Hillside Villa Care and Rehabilitation Center in Madisonville surrounded by his family. Born June 6, 1939, a native of Madisonville, he was the son of the late Clarence Scisney, Sr. and Clara Adams Scisney. He served as superintendent of Eugene Marable District Church of God in Christ for 13 years, district Sunday school superintendent and district treasurer of H.E. Plunkett District Church of God in Christ, and as pastor for Kincheloe Memorial Church of God in Christ in Princeton for 51 years. He retired from Ahlstrom Filtration in Madisonville after 27 years working as a pulperman, was a U.S. Army veteran, and was a graduate of the African American historic Rosenwald High School in Madisonville. He found joy as a farmer, skilled fisherman, and a pitmaster extraordinaire. He was a devoted husband, father, and man of strong faith.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Mary Kathryn Stum Scisney of Madisonville; two sons, Clarence F. Scisney, III of Hanson and Michael J. (Jennifer) Scisney of Noblesville, Indiana; four daughters, Elizabeth A. Jones of San Diego, California, Regina K. (Fred) Cooper of Newburgh, Indiana, Kimberly L. (Hayward) Cheesebourough of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and Daundra L. (LyDon) Logan of Madisonville; three brothers, Forrest Scisney of Las Vegas, Nevada and Frank (Fredia) Scisney and James (Kerri) Scisney, both of Madisonville; sister, Vivian (Terry) Snorton of Madisonville; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His life will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, with Bishop John W. Fleming of the Kentucky First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ as the eulogist and Superintendent Marshall Chambers officiating. Burial will be in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation and wake service will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional services and arrangements.
