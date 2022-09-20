ONTON — Mary Lee (Grisham) Jackson, 101, of Onton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing home in Madisonville. She was born in Webster County, Aug. 23, 1921, to the late William Cosby and Lola Lee (Brown) Grisham.
Mary Lee married Edgar Louis Jackson October 6, 1945, after he returned from the service in World War II. During that time, Mary Lee worked at a Munitions Plant in Evansville. She attended several Methodist churches during her life including Mt. Pleasant, New Salem, and Onton United Methodist. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting at home as well as with the New Salem and Onton quilters. Many friends and neighbors have her crocheted family names, and welcome and prayer items hanging in their homes. Mary Lee loved watching the UK Wildcats and could get quite vocal during games.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Louis Jackson, June 9, 1998; granddaughter, Erica Cheryleen Simpson, April 5, 2017; brothers, Everett, Curtis, Jimmy, Karl, and Harvey; and infants, William and Martha Ilyene Grisham.
Survivors include her daughter, Kitty June Simpson (Eric) of Onton; son, Bobby Gene Jackson (Carole) of Kingsport, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Davis (Brandon) and Brian Christopher Jackson (Cheryl); great-grandchildren, Olivia Davis and Diedre Tynes; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel, with Pastor Ronnie Highland officiating. Burial will be in New Salem Cemetery in Slaughters. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Salem Cemetery, P.O. Box 391, Sebree, KY 42455 or Onton United Methodist Church, 51 Wrightsburgh Road, Sebree, KY 42455.
The family would like to give special thanks to those who have ministered to her through her years. She has been loved and will be missed by all who have known her.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
