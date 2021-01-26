Tekoa Lynn Johnson, 60, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born Sept. 23, 1960, in Hopkins County, to the late Donald L. Johnson and Jo Nell Jameson Johnson of Madisonville.
Tekoa loved to hunt and fish.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother; two daughters, Maggie Johnson, of North Carolina and Morgan Johnson, of Madisonville; one son, Davin Johnson, of North Carolina; a brother, Dale Johnson, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Bella and Gabe Johnson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
