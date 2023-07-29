Ricky Lee Sisk, 67, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born June 27, 1956, in Madisonville to the late Grace Fraelich Sisk and Lonnie Sisk. He was the owner and operator of RLS Properties. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #6 and Elks Lodge 738 in Madisonville.
Ricky was recently the executive producer of the upcoming movie, “Believe Again,” and the upcoming red-carpet premiere event Aug. 18, 2023, in Hopkinsville will be held in his honor. He was an avid UK basketball fan, loved traveling, and enjoyed spending time with his friends. Ricky was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Mitchell and Edward Mitchell; sister, Shirley Mitchell Day; and nephew, Jeremy Clayton.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Teresa “Princess” Almon Sisk of Madisonville; daughter, Melanie (Felix) Tribble of Richmond; son, Matt (Sara) Burns of Richmond; stepdaughters, Autumn (Tadpole) Johnson of Dawson Springs and Allison (John) Moore of Madisonville; sister, Carolyn (Jerry) Clayton of Madisonville; mother-in-law, Nina Almon of Madisonville; granddaughters, Kylie Burns, Madison Burns, Hannah Taylor, Grace Hibbs, Amelia Johnson, and Sadie Moore; grandson, Austin Willoughby; several nieces and nephews; and fur baby, Razzy.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Rutherford officiating. Burial to follow in Concord Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Austin Willoughby, Matt Burns, Troy Johnson, John Moore, Joey Clayton, Max Clayton, Tadpole Johnson, and Aaron Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers are Luther Willson, Jerry Clayton, Chuck Whitfield, Ernie Garst, and Steve Hallman.
Contributions may be made in Ricky’s memory to St Jude’s at https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
