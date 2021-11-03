Lisa Diann Southard Mendoza, 59, of Hanson, KY, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville, KY.
She was born May 8, 1962, in Bowling Green, KY, to the late Charles “Pete” Owen Southard and Ella Rone Southard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Pedro “Pete” Mendoza.
Lisa was a devoted Christian wife and mother. She adored her grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love of her family and friends and the time they shared together. She was an avid supporter of Landon’s Hope.
She is survived by her daughter, Meghan Bostick of Hanson; her son, Ben (Brittanie) Wells of Dixon, KY; her sister, Nancy (Michael) Conley of Murray, KY; her dearest best friend, Gayline McKinney of Morgantown, KY; several bonus children, and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Ms. Vickie Hanson officiating. Burial will follow in Old Salem Methodist Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be 9:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Landon’s Hope, St. Jude, and Old Salem Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
