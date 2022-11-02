Bob Browning, 81, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 24, 1940, in Muhlenberg County to the late Samuel Browning and Pauline Lewis Browning. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Ann Browning, one daughter, Melissa Thorne, and one brother, James Browning.
He was the owner of Browning Heating and Air in Madisonville. He was also a member of Hanson Baptist Church. He loved to garden, be outdoors, and watch all of God’s creatures.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Tony) Simms of Madisonville; one son, David Browning of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Matt (Chastity) Blackwell, Tyler Simms, Miranda (Derrick) Cook, Kaylee Simms, and Courtney Simms, and two great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Blackwell, and Samuel Blackwell.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Tom Branson officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson, KY.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 10:00 until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
