Walter Earl “Monk” Eison, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at his residence.
Walter was born March 9, 1932 in Anton, KY, to the late Barnett Earl Eison and Iva Kathleen Clayton Eison. He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Crayne Eison.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sara Evelyn Crayne Eison; his daughter, Lori Evelyn (Dennis) Howard of Lexington, KY; his son, Barnett Clayton “Clay” Eison of Madisonville; his grandchildren, Lauren (JP) Leiendecker, Sara “Ali” Eison, Dennis “Tate” Howard III, Evelyn Howard, and Sara Howard; and his great-grandchildren, Huxley Eison Leiendecker and Rune Leiendecker.
Monk was a lifelong resident of Madisonville. While attending Madisonville High School, he was a star athlete who was later inducted into the Madisonville-North Hopkins Athletic Hall of Fame. Monk was an award-winning sales representative for three major mine equipment manufacturers before forming his own business which operated 25 years in Madisonville before his retirement. He was also very active in the community and was well known for organizing golf tournaments for the coal industry. Always quick with joke and a smile, if you had the chance to be around Monk, you certainly didn’t forget him.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday until service time at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be William Ainsworth, Clifford Ramsey, Tate Howard, Dennis Howard II, Fred Ball and Henry Carter.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.
