Glendal “Glenn” Hollywood” Grace, 66, of Madisonville, died on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Dawson Springs Health and Rehab in Dawson Springs.
Glenn was formerly owner and operator or Glenn Grace Appliances.
Survivors include his mother, Margaret “Margie” Grace; daughters, Lindsey (Travis) Gibbons and Destiny (Chris) Brinkley; brothers, James “Eddie” Grace, John Lynn Grace, Charles Matthew “Matt” Grace and Paul Timothy Grace.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
