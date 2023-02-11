Mrs. Frances Louise Morrison, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois to the late George T. Huemmer and Kathleen E. Huemmer. She was first and foremost a Christian, and her most honored position in life was “pastor’s wife.” She has served the Lord faithfully her entire life. She led alongside her husband, Dr. Bob Morrison, in several churches. She also traveled the world with him sharing the gospel through foreign missions. The love they shared with Jesus and each other was unmatched.
Her profession was in early childhood education, where she poured into the lives of hundreds of children in Hopkins County. She loved every single child as if they were her own and treated this job as a ministry.
She was a light to the hearts of her four daughters and a Mimi to her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They never saw her without a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She always had a craft project or a recipe to bake and the messier the better. Every time her “grands” walked through the door she had a “prize” for them, every time, without fail! She beamed with pride for each and every one of them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 51 years, Dr. Robert Walter Morrison; her sister, Patricia M. Huemmer; and several grand-butterfly babies.
Survivors include daughters, Jennifer (Andy) Bryant of Florence, Alabama, Kristin Goodloe of LaGrange, Robin (Bobby) Murray of Madisonville, and Kelly Cloern of Lexington; sister, Kathy (David) Hayes of Iowa; sister-in-law, Laura (Bob) Tripp of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Kate (Mike), Tori (Jason), Haleigh (Brandon), Shelby (Dylan), Dylan (Michaela), Justin, Kayden (Madelynn), Riley, and Libby; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Carson, Eliora, and Lainee; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville, with Pastor Tim Adcock officiating. A private burial will be held in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grapevine Baptist Church for the Upward Sports program.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
