HANSON — Judy Martin, 57, of Hanson, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her residence.
She was born June 15, 1964, in Hopkinsville, KY, to the late William Samuel Ramsey and Shirley Marie Bayer Ramsey.
Judy was a member of Lonestar Pentecostal Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, praise leader, and played the bass guitar. She worked at Health First in Providence, KY and Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Roger Martin; her two daughters, Lauren (Chris) Capps of Hanson and Ashlee Martin of Hanson; her two step-sons, Nick Martin of Bronx, NY, and Dustin (Megan) Martin of Louisville, KY; her brothers, Edwin Ramsey of Owensboro, KY, and Walt (Marianne) Ramsey of Hanson; and her four grandchildren, Alora Martin, Caroline Martin, Xander Martin, and Reid Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Ron Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs, KY.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
