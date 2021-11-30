Kenneth Ray Moore, 62, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madsionville.
Kenneth was born May 28, 1959 to the late Elmer and Josephine Brown Moore. He was a faithful man who loved sharing the gospel and preaching at several churches in the area. He worked at the County Cupboard in Madisonville. Kenneth was always on the go, loved to walk, laugh and go thrift shopping. He enjoyed spending time with the number one twinkle in his eye, nephew Noah. He loved his baby sister more than words could explain. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his sister, Teresa (Jeremiah) Jones of Madisonville; nephew, Noah Jones; uncle, Robert (Joyce) Moore of Dawson Springs; several cousins and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Moore; nephew, Ashton Jones.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery in Hopkins County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made towards Kenneth’s funeral expenses at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
