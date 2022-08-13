Patricia Ann Villines, 84, of Madisonville passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Health-Rehab in Madisonville. She was born July 25, 1938, in Slaughters to the late Aubrey and Aileen Presley. Pat was a dedicated member of Providence Church of Christ and enjoyed antique shopping and country line dancing at the local community center.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Barry Villines; her first husband, Frank Davis Hill; her sister, Brenda Hunt; her sister-in-law, Pat Presley; a daughter, Dannetta (Dee Dee) Willoughby; and a grandson, Joey Watson.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Presley of Madisonville; her niece, Kendra Presley-Van Houten of Maitland, Florida; her niece, Jeannie Amar of Henderson; her nephew, Eric Wilson of Sturgis; her cousin, Marilyn McGregor of Onton; a daughter, Tonya Watson of Dixon; grandchildren, Brittnie Hopper of White Plains, Trent Willoughby of Dixon, and Kellen Watson of Dixon; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Hopper of White Plains, Ezra Ellison of Dixon, and ReKay Ellison of Dixon.
The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery in Dixon, with Minister Chip Palmer officiating the service. Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Potter Children’s Home at 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Online condolences may be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
