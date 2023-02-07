NEBO — Janelle Messamore, 83, of Nebo, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville. She was born July 31, 1939, in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to the late Frances Tucker Hunt and Wesley Hunt. Janelle was a member of Silent Run Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen Messamore; sisters, Dolores Hunt, Darlene Drinnon, and Sandee Morrison; and her brothers, Derald Hunt and Raymond Hunt.
Survivors include her daughter, Joni (Roger) Hayes of Nebo; sons, Alex (Kim) Messamore of Henderson and Marshall (Karen) Messamore of Cocoa Beach, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Reverend Victor Hassell officiating and Reverend Marcus Hayes and Reverend Tucker Messamore assisting. Burial to follow at Rose Creek Cemetery in Nebo. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made in Janelle’s memory to the Rose Creek Cemetery Fund, C/O Rachel Sandberg, 2591 Rivendell Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
