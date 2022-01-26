Misty Fairrow, 42, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born May 21, 1979, in Madisonville to the late Doug Tichnor and Sherry Todd.
Misty enjoyed spending time with her kids and loved shopping. She liked cooking, playing cards, and board games with her kids.
She is survived by her husband, James Edmin Fairrow; her kids, Bryce Tichenor, Elaziah Fairrow, La’Trell Hopson, Tra’Kell Hopson, Sway Hopson, Sky Hopson, Sanii Hopson, and Ra’Kell Tichenor; her sisters, Amanda Tichenor, Tina Springfield, and Brandy Tichenor; her brother, James Derrick Tichenor; and her grandkids, Isarael Crawford and Traylin Hardy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.