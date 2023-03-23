Dottie Dean Vandiver Nance, 73, of Madisonville, KY passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Heartford House in Owensboro, KY.
She was born October 08, 1949 in Nortonville, KY to the late Donald and Vannie Oglesby Vandiver. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Jerry Glenn Gower; five brothers, and two sisters.
Dottie was a member of the Celebration House of Worship in Madisonville. She taught High School for many years and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and traveling. She was a professional student who loved to learn something new everyday. Her greatest joy was being a loving mother and grandmother, and a great grandmother.
She is survived by four daughters, Valeri (Darren) Nance of Nortonville, Stephanie (Teddy) Hamby of Terre Haute, IN, Tina (April Young) Nance of Lexington, KY and Ashley (Brandon) Young of Madisonville; one son, Adam (Bridgett) Nance of Bremen, KY; three step daughters, Robin, Tammy, and Amy; one sister Marie Vandiver; fourteen grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 23, 2023 Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Darren Nance and Bro. Teddy Hamby officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville at 1:00 P.M.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 10:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
