Consey Ray Pagano, 75, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Pagano was born April 13, 1946, in Cincinnati to the late Constantino Joseph Pagano and Addie Ray Mull Pagano Willett. He was a construction worker specializing in home improvements. Mr. Pagano was a Catholic.
Mr. Pagano was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Stella Pagano Abbott.
He is survived by three daughters, Melissa Pagano (Donnie) Stevens of Dawson Springs, Lisa Pagano (Paul) Barnes of Madisonville and Tracey Pagano (Kevin) McGee of Dawson Springs; one aunt, Moreen Alexander of Dawson Springs; one niece, Pat (Ray) Willis of Fort Myers, Florida; one first cousin, John Alexander of Dawson Springs; four cousins in Cincinnati; six grandchildren, Josh Stevens, Blake Todd, Zach Stevens, Ryan Pagano, Presly Todd and Hunter McGee; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Consey Ray Pagano will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Donnie Howton will officiate. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Active pallbearers include Josh Stevens, Zach Stevens, Toby Stevens, Blake Todd, Hunter McGee and Ryan Pagano. Honorary pallbearers include Melvin Todd, Donnie Stevens, David Beshear, Kevin McGee and Rick Dunbar.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
