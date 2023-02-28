NEBO — Betty Joyce Lamb Oakley, 87, of Nebo, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Madisonville to the late Vera Jones Lamb and Cecil Lamb. Betty was a self-employed hair stylist and was a member of Oakley Home General Baptist Church in Manitou. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and gardening. The most important accomplishment and love of her life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Eural Oakley; brothers, James Lamb, Kenneth Lamb, and Thomas “Tommy” Lamb; sisters, Mildred Duncan and JoNell Hoyer; and her grandson, Scotty Lester.
Survivors include her sons, Rick (Cindy) Oakley and Shawn (Julie) Oakley, both of Manitou; daughters, Sherri (Doug) Hardeman of Nashville, Tennessee and Tonya Oakley Deese of Madisonville; grandchildren, Tiffany (Shane) Mays, Faith (Ben) Lutz, Brittany (Colin) Blue, Christian (Sierra) Oakley, Erin (Dylan) Blanford, Ashton (Austin) Crook, Kenzie (Aiden) Oakley Gould, and Johanna Oakley; great-grandchildren, Zack, Noah, Aiden, Katelyn, Scarlett, Jack, Duke, Marshall, Luke, Tess, and Watson; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Pastor Rick Oakley officiating. Burial to follow in Oakley Home Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be Christian Oakley, Shawn Oakley, Rick Oakley, Ben Lutz, Shane Mays, and Colin Blue. The honorary pallbearers will be Doug Hardeman, Zack Lester, Austin Crook, Dylan Blanford, Noah Mays, and Aiden Lutz.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
